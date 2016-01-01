See All Psychiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Eric French, DO

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Eric French, DO

Dr. Eric French, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. 

They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. French's Office Locations

  1. 1
    425 S Cherry St Ste 620, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 712-0300
  2. 2
    255 S Routt St Ste 215, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 712-0300
  3. 3
    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Eric French, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184007098
