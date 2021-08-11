Overview

Dr. Eric Frischhertz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop, Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Frischhertz works at Ascension Seton Bastrop in West Bastrop, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.