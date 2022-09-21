Dr. Eric Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fryer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Fryer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Eric J Fryer MD21008 Northern Blvd Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (631) 673-5700
- 2 150 Broadhollow Rd Ste 100, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 673-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Fryer saved my Life!! What better accolade can a physician receive? I’m 73and had never been to a dermatologist. He noticed an odd looking mark on my face and took a skin sample for analysis. I was contacted immediately upon determination that a squamous cell c carcinoma was spreading under the skin. Dr.Fryer reviewed the results with me and assisted in obtaining an appointment with top surgeons: Dr. Deborah Sarnoff and Dr. Robert Gotkin, for MOHS surgery. The surgery was Painless and a complete success!!! Although surgery was performed outside of Dr. Fryer’s office, it was his experience and keen eye for maladies which caught the anomaly in time. Since then Dr. Fryer has removed Basil cell carcinomas at his facility. Every visit has been a pleasant experience, due in no small part, to his Friendly and Courteous staff: Christina, Sara, Tera, Amanda. Visiting Dr. Fryer will be on a regular basis. THANK YOU, Sir, for your caring demeanor!!!
About Dr. Eric Fryer, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fryer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fryer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fryer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fryer speaks Greek and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryer.
