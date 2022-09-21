See All Dermatologists in Bayside, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Fryer, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Fryer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fryer works at Eric J Fryer MD in Bayside, NY with other offices in Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric J Fryer MD
    21008 Northern Blvd Ste 2, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 673-5700
  2. 2
    150 Broadhollow Rd Ste 100, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 673-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dermatitis
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Fryer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497856751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

