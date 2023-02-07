See All Otolaryngologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Eric Fung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Fung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Fung, MD

Dr. Eric Fung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Fung works at Syracuse ENT Surgeons in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Ksenia Aaron, MD
Dr. Ksenia Aaron, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Fung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse ENT Surgeons
    3906 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-1093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Dizziness
Vertigo
Postnasal Drip
Dizziness
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fung?

    Feb 07, 2023
    I have Lupus and Sjogren's Syndrome and after having a deviated septum surgery and a crappy balloon sinuplasty by another doctor who didn't finish the job (or do it correctly), Dr. Fung did a CT scan (right in his office) and actually sat with me and showed me on the scans the trouble issues (and what wasn't done with my last. He sat me down and gave me options on how to fix my chronic sinusitis). I feel so comfortable knowing that I'm in good hands. It's a rarity to find such a caring doctor. He reminds me of how doctors used to care when I was a kid. I highly recommend him.
    MS Happy Syracuse Patient — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Fung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Fung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fung to family and friends

    Dr. Fung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Fung, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Fung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588662555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fung works at Syracuse ENT Surgeons in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fung’s profile.

    Dr. Fung has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Fung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.