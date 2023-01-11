Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD
Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Neurology - Clay1658 St Vincents Way Ste 310, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 308-2006
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology - Riverside2 Shircliff Way Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-2006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609821545
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabriel speaks Hindi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
