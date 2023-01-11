Overview of Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD

Dr. Eric Gabriel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Gabriel works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurosurgery - Clay in Middleburg, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.