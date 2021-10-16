Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaenslen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD
Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Gaenslen's Office Locations
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.12203 Corporate Pkwy, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 375-3700
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.975 Port Washington Rd Ste 110, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 387-8300
Aurora Sinai medical center945 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-3300
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaenslen?
Dr. Gaenslen surgically corrected 3 major hand issues with the greatest results. He explains x ray and MRI images in understandable terms and is patient and helpful with questions. I have referred family members to him and they were very pleased. He is simply the best hand super specialist.
About Dr. Eric Gaenslen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaenslen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaenslen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaenslen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaenslen has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaenslen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaenslen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaenslen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaenslen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaenslen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.