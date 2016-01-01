Overview

Dr. Eric Ganguly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Ma and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Copley Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Ganguly works at Gastroenterology in Burlington, VT with other offices in Randolph, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.