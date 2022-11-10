Overview of Dr. Eric Gardner, MD

Dr. Eric Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.