Dr. Eric Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gardner, MD
Dr. Eric Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Health Mckee Medical Center2000 Boise Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-4640MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Adams and Giddings Physical Therapy702 W Drake Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 821-4669
-
3
Banner Health Clinic2555 E 13th St Ste 105, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 820-6300
-
4
Mountain Vista Orthopedic Surgery Center LLC5890 W 13th St Ste 101, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 810-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
After 7 years of some intense pain, loss of career and losing social security , I finally decided well, Social Security will not acknowledge my issues . I am going to be broke without income, I went ahead and met with the Dr. He was amazing, and I am 2 weeks almost 3 weeks out. The pain level has been okay and I am gaining strength daily. Thank you Dr, Gardner for taking care of me and doing the best job ever, I would refer my family and friends to you . Thank you , you are a angel
About Dr. Eric Gardner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881639060
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med and Orth Ctr
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University Of Illinois
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.