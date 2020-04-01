Overview of Dr. Eric Garner, MD

Dr. Eric Garner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.