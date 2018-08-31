Overview

Dr. Eric Gayle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Gayle works at Stevenson Family Health Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and New Paltz, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.