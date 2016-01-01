Dr. Eric Gechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gechter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
South Florida Eye Associates2900 NW 62nd St Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 977-0192
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1104830413
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Gechter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gechter has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gechter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.