Dr. Eric Geller, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.7 (27)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Geller, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Geller works at Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery
    200 S Orange Ave # 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dravet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Neurological Monitoring Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Sturge-Weber Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Geller is very informative and he looks at all symptoms and works with you. He takes his time and has helped me tremendously.
    Jos — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Geller, MD
    About Dr. Eric Geller, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780788992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Harvard-Longwood/Brigham & Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geller works at Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Geller’s profile.

    Dr. Geller has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

