Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Geller, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Geller, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Geller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery200 S Orange Ave # 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geller?
Dr. Geller is very informative and he looks at all symptoms and works with you. He takes his time and has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Eric Geller, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780788992
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Harvard-Longwood/Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- Princeton University
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geller works at
Dr. Geller has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.