Dr. Eric Genden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Genden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Genden, MD
Dr. Eric Genden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Genden works at
Dr. Genden's Office Locations
-
1
Luckow Pavilion1 Valley Health Plz # C210, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genden?
In my opinion, Dr. Genden is a godsend. He has performed life-saving surgery on my husband on two occasions and it is solely due to Dr. Genden's skilled hands that he is alive today. He is humble, compassionate, confident, brilliant and a very calming soul. One 15 minute discussion with him is enough to remove any doubt or concerns whatsoever about your treatment. He is a true gift to medicine and we consider ourselves so lucky to be in his care.
About Dr. Eric Genden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- 1134188790
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Genden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Genden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genden works at
Dr. Genden has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Genden speaks Cantonese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Genden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.