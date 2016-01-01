Dr. Eric George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric George, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric George, MD
Dr. Eric George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology345 N York Rd Ste 2, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions (215) 672-9030
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology1550 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 784-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric George, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346289493
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Eye Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Overlook Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.