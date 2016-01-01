Overview of Dr. Eric George, MD

Dr. Eric George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. George works at Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology in Hatboro, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.