Overview of Dr. Eric Gerber, MD

Dr. Eric Gerber, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Gerber works at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.