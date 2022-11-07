Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Gerber, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gerber, MD
Dr. Eric Gerber, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Viewridge 1 Medical Offices U5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Gerber preformed a robotic partial nephrectomy to remove a cyst from my left kidney recently 10/22. I found Dr. Gerber and the entire Kaiser staff to be incredibly professional, and Dr. Gerber demonstrated an extremely high level of professionalism and is an exceedingly talented robotic surgeon. Within a day I felt great with no pain where I was operated and a month later I was back on track! Dr. Gerber contacted me immediately after to say all went well and cyst was cancer but completely removed. Thank you doc! Forever grateful! You are the best!!
About Dr. Eric Gerber, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1225178759
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber speaks Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
