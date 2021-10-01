Overview of Dr. Eric Gershman, MD

Dr. Eric Gershman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Gershman works at OptumCare, Cancer Care in Henderson, NV with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.