Overview

Dr. Eric Gessler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Gessler works at Coastal Ear Nose and Throat Sgns in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Pollen Allergy and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.