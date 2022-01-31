Dr. Eric Gessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Gessler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat Surgeons984 First Colonial Rd Ste 302, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-0385
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Eric Gessler made an observation that saved me from a miserable life. I visited him for nasal polyps, and on one of my scans, outside the area of primary concern to him, he noticed a deformation of the sella turcica (bone around the pituitary gland). Also at this time, eye doctors were misdiagnosing a fading eyesight condition as macular degeneration. Long story short, I had polyp AND pituitary adenoma removal surgery by Drs. Lam and Singh in Norfolk. Everything returned to normal. Without prompt action spurred by Dr. Gessler, I'd be blind or worse. Years later, when a breathing restriction problem returned, Dr. Gessler used his surgical skills to reduce the size of my inferior turbinates - back to normal once again.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689645384
- Otolaryngic Allergy
- Otolaryngology
- Naval Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine
- University of Florida - B.S. Chemistry
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Gessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gessler works at
Dr. Gessler has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Pollen Allergy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.