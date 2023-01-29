Dr. Eric Gifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gifford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Gifford, MD
Dr. Eric Gifford, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Gifford works at
Dr. Gifford's Office Locations
417 Sports Medicine and Orthopedics3330 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 771-3147
Eric Gifford3328 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (817) 825-5096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Medicine Clinic121 Cahill Rd Ste 206, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Gifford from my Family doctor. I was impressed with his staff and Dr Gifford! Great office atmosphere and would recommend this doctor very highly to anyone in need of his Specialty. Most doctors are not personable and don't talk much. Dr. Gifford and his staff were just the opposite and laughers too! Which always helps when you really don't care for doctors:)
About Dr. Eric Gifford, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144532490
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University Of Tennessee St. Francis Family Medicine Residency
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- Sports Medicine
