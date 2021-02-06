Overview of Dr. Eric Goebel, MD

Dr. Eric Goebel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Goebel works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.