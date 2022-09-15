Overview of Dr. Eric Gordon, MD

Dr. Eric Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Southern California Orthopaedic Institute



Dr. Gordon works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Baker’s Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.