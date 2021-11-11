Overview

Dr. Eric Graves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Graves works at Montgomery Family Medicine in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.