Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Advocare Premier Ob/Gyn of South Jersey903 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I never thought it would be possible to leave a Gynecologist appointment happy, but I was so happy I almost cried. After years of being dismissed, disregarded and disrespected… 5 Doctors later I found Dr Grossman and he validated all of my concerns. He didn’t cut me off, I didn’t feel like I was being rushed, and he LISTENED TO ME! I actually feel like for the first time ever a Doctor actually cares about my well being!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
