Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Institute658 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (800) 767-9532
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics450 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 200, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (800) 767-9532
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)645 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (800) 767-9532
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Dr Grossman has a wonderful reputation and it is well deserved. He takes the time to explain the issues and does not rush through any questions you have. I had total confidence in him. His support staff is also very accessible and professional.
About Dr. Eric Grossman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740484526
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.