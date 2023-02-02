Overview of Dr. Eric Grossman, MD

Dr. Eric Grossman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Grossman works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Harrison, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.