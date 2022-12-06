Overview

Dr. Eric Grover, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Grover works at Granger Medical Clinic in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Bloomington, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.