Overview of Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD

Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gwynn works at New River Urology in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.