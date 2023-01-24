Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD
Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gwynn works at
Dr. Gwynn's Office Locations
-
1
New River Urology75 Baylor Dr Ste 205, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 256-3526
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gwynn?
Excellent surgeon, willing to spend time with patient to answer questions.
About Dr. Eric Gwynn, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467586628
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forrest University-Urologic Surgery
- Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virgina Polytechnic Institute and State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwynn works at
Dr. Gwynn has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.