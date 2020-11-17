Overview

Dr. Eric Haacke-Golden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota-Minneapolis School of Medicine|University of Minnesota-Minneapolis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Haacke-Golden works at Virginia Family Physicians, PC in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.