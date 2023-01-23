Overview

Dr. Eric Haas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School, 1997|University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.