Dr. Eric Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Haas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School, 1997|University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Dr Haus was right up front with me from the first time I met him with my first visit. He and his entire staff left no room for doubt in my situation and what I was being faced with. I'm glad my family doctors sent me straight to him and I am thankful he was able to work me in. Had it been otherwise I'm not so sure, 13 years later, if I would be here writing this review today. I did not only meet and expert physician in his field, I feel I made a close friend for the rest of my life. No regrets
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275501603
- St. Joseph Medical Center, 2002|University of Texas Medical School, 2003
- St Josephs Hospital Houston
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Medical School, 1997|University of Texas School of Medicine
