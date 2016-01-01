Dr. Eric Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Hall, MD
Dr. Eric Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Christus Gynecology Specialist2006 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-5437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.