Overview of Dr. Eric Halpern, MD

Dr. Eric Halpern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Halpern works at HealthCare Center at Map 2 in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.