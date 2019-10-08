See All General Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Asheville, NC
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD

Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Halvorson works at Mission Children's Specialists in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halvorson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Children's Specialists
    5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-4444
  2. 2
    Halvorson Plastic Surgery
    5 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-9347
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Aging Face
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Birthmark
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Aging
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1316963879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halvorson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halvorson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halvorson works at Mission Children's Specialists in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Halvorson’s profile.

    Dr. Halvorson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halvorson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halvorson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halvorson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halvorson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halvorson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

