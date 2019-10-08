Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD
Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Halvorson works at
Dr. Halvorson's Office Locations
-
1
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-4444
-
2
Halvorson Plastic Surgery5 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 210-9347Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halvorson?
Saw him for the first time today for dermal fillers. Great guy. Explained it all. Told him "I am trying him out". I came from Fl having excellent work. Hoping Dr. Halverson wil be my "to go Dr" Research=research and research your doc. M.K. Oct 13-2019
About Dr. Eric Halvorson, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316963879
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Lahey Clinic
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halvorson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halvorson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halvorson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halvorson works at
Dr. Halvorson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halvorson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halvorson speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halvorson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halvorson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halvorson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halvorson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.