Dr. Eric Hamill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Hamill, MD

Dr. Eric Hamill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Hamill works at Eric Hamill MD in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hamill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Hamill MD
    6750 West Loop S Ste 1060, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Acne
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2022
    I had a lower blepharoplasty of both eyes about 2 and ½ months ago. I am very happy with the results. My under eye puffiness/bags and dark circles are completely gone. I no longer look tired and definitely more youthful. Doctor Hamill removed the excess fat under my eyes and draped in down towards my cheeks to fill in the areas where fat was lost. This resulted in a more natural appearance. I did have quite a bit of swelling and bruising but was never in any pain from start to finish. Being able to contact Doctor Hamill at any time after the surgery to be reassured my swelling was normal and not a serious complication alleviated my worries. Doctor Hamill was excellent at explaining everything before and after surgery and what to expect. Do expect bruising and swelling but still so glad I did it. By Doctor Hamill making himself so accessible, it alleviated any concerns which helped me immensely. No other doctors do this. I highly recommend Doctor Hamill. He did an excellent job.
    Cathy R. — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Hamill, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871905463
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Southern California
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
