Overview of Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD

Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Hanauer works at Long Island Neurology Consltnts in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.