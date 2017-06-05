Dr. Hanauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD
Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Hanauer works at
Dr. Hanauer's Office Locations
Long Island Neurology Consultants777 Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 887-3516
Long Island Radiology Associates PC227 Franklin Ave, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 887-3516
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently was referred to Dr. H. for an embolic workup. He was extremely comprehensive, personable, professional and accomodating for my need to have this extensive workup done in a short time frame so I could be cleared for surgery. My impression was that he is very knowledgable and smart. He has a sense of humor and spent time in the consultation room listening to and evaluating my history. I recommend him highly and without reservation. His admin. ass't Ilyse is equally terrific.
About Dr. Eric Hanauer, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
