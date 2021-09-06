Dr. Eric Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Hanson, MD
Dr. Eric Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
-
1
Fresno Surgical Center6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-8000
-
2
Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
-
3
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics1630 E Herndon Ave Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
Very good evaluation, great staff
About Dr. Eric Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013990811
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.