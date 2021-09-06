See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Hanson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (162)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Hanson, MD

Dr. Eric Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Hanson works at Fresno Surgery Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Surgical Center
    6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-8000
  2. 2
    Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc
    1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5200
  3. 3
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedics
    1630 E Herndon Ave Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Difficulty With Walking
Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Eric Hanson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013990811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanson works at Fresno Surgery Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanson’s profile.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

