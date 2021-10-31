Dr. Eric Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hardee, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Hardee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Hardee works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Fibroids (Sugar Land)15555 Creek Bend Dr Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 575-3686
-
2
Texas Endovascular1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 210, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (713) 575-3686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 575-3686
-
4
Texas Endovascular (Webster)390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 575-3686Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
5
Texas Endovascular - Houston Office4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 575, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 575-3686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardee?
Dr. Harder explained diagnosis and treatment plan. He did not rush. Very pleasant bedside manner. His staff is very professional and helpful. Overall a very positive experience.
About Dr. Eric Hardee, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043298482
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Hsp San Diego
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardee works at
Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.