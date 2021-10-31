Overview

Dr. Eric Hardee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Hardee works at Houston Fibroids (Sugar Land) in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Webster, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.