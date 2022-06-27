Overview of Dr. Eric Harris, DO

Dr. Eric Harris, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida College Of Medicine



Dr. Harris works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.