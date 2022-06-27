Dr. Eric Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Harris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Harris, DO
Dr. Eric Harris, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Daytona Beach224 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every minute of my visit was explained in detail including side effects, pluses and minuses of the planned treatment. I’m very comfortable with Dr. Harris and his staff!
About Dr. Eric Harris, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1902068158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
