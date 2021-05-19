Overview of Dr. Eric Heiden, MD

Dr. Eric Heiden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Heiden works at Heiden Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Park City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.