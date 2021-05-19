See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Eric Heiden, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Heiden, MD

Dr. Eric Heiden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Heiden works at Heiden Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Park City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Heiden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heiden Orthopedics
    6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 565-6521
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Heiden Davidson Orthopaedics - Park City
    2200 Park Ave Ste 100, Park City, UT 84060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 565-6513

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Park City Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    I don't know who I talked to at this group practice, but after I described my symptoms for a sore muscle, they said, "we can't help you." Then I asked, "Who can?" They said, "Max Testa is the only possibility in this state." Good advice, and no charge. BTW: Erik Heiden is one of the most all time decorated Olympians.
    About Dr. Eric Heiden, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922098334
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University Of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Heiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heiden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heiden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

