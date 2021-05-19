Dr. Eric Heiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Heiden, MD
Dr. Eric Heiden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Park City Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Heiden Orthopedics6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 565-6521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heiden Davidson Orthopaedics - Park City2200 Park Ave Ste 100, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (435) 565-6513
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Park City Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I don't know who I talked to at this group practice, but after I described my symptoms for a sore muscle, they said, “we can’t help you.” Then I asked, “Who can?” They said, “Max Testa is the only possibility in this state.” Good advice, and no charge. BTW: Erik Heiden is one of the most all time decorated Olympians.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
Dr. Heiden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiden.
