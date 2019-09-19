Dr. Eric Heim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Heim, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Heim, MD
Dr. Eric Heim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Heim works at
Dr. Heim's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Smith Dialysis Supply Company1506 Dodson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7000
-
2
Sparks Orthopedic Center1500 Dodson Ave Ste 601, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heim?
Dr. Heim takes his time to listen and explain medical issues with his patients. He is friendly and professional. He cares about his patients.
About Dr. Eric Heim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477780799
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- University of Arkansas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heim works at
Dr. Heim has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.