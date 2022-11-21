Dr. Eric Heinrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Heinrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Heinrich, MD
Dr. Eric Heinrich, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, St. David's Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Heinrich works at
Dr. Heinrich's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin4611 Guadalupe St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 503-5312Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin5329 Serene Hills Dr Ste 202, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 362-5709
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heinrich?
Dr. Heinrich did my total knee replacement in Aug. 2022, he did such an amazing job! My first appointment he took exrays & MRI, he listened to me and heard me which I truly appreciated. He was referred to me by my RA specialist and I thank God that he did. My surgery was done at Muve which is a awesome place, you don't feel like your at a hospital and they take such good care of you. The room was like a suite and my hubby stayed with me the whole time. I pray I will not need my right knee replaced but if I do Dr. Heinrich will be my Dr again and I highly recommend him to anyone who needs there knees replaced. God Bless.
About Dr. Eric Heinrich, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1518937952
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinrich works at
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.