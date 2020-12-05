Dr. Eric Heit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Heit, DPM
Dr. Eric Heit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit to Dr. Heit was amazing. I was greeted professionally by his staff (front desk and nurse) and informed about the wait time and when I would be the next to be seen. Dr. Heit himself was very personable. He explained my condition and told me pros and cons for each type of treatment. He even took my insole and removed the area which would aggravate my arch area. He took the time to answer all of my questions and make sure that I had all of the information I needed before leaving. If I ever need a podiatrist again I will be contacting Dr. Heit!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487669362
