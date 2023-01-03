See All Cardiologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Eric Heller, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (102)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Heller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Heller works at Heller Heart Health in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heller Heart Heath
    15340 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33446
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 03, 2023
    My husband and I are both patients of Dr. Heller. He is pleasant, highly educated and listens to you. He saved my life 2 years ago after discovering I needed a new heart valve. More recently my husband was diagnosed with afib and Dr. Heller is treating him cautiously for that. We have found his staff to be very friendly with the exception of one person who is no longer there so all is well. We highly recommend Dr.Heller.
    About Dr. Eric Heller, MD

    Cardiology
    23 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1073764718
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School - Boston, MA|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, Md
    • Harvard Medical School
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heller works at Heller Heart Health in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heller’s profile.

    Dr. Heller has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

