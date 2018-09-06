Dr. Eric Henley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Henley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Henley, MD
Dr. Eric Henley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Henley's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Pediatrics - Hot Springs225 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 321-2546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- QualChoice
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son & I just love coming to this clinic, because of him! He is so polite, and understanding, making sure I understand what's going on with my son, and how to treat his illness, or whatever is going on with him, he always answers all my questions. My son never worries about coming to the doctor because he just loves Dr.Henley .He is just plain amazing! His nurse is also AWESOME, always greeting me with a smile on her face!!! I always know they are going to take good care of him!
About Dr. Eric Henley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- UAMS
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Ouachita Baptist University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.