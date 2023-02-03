See All Otolaryngologists in Palestine, TX
Dr. Eric Hensen, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Hensen, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.2 (96)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Hensen, DO

Dr. Eric Hensen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hensen works at MELINDA A DUNCAN DO in Palestine, TX with other offices in Oxford, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melinda A Duncan DO PA
    112 Medical Dr, Palestine, TX 75801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 729-0444
  2. 2
    1400 Highway Dr Ste A, Oxford, AL 36203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 231-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palestine Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (67)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hensen?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Hensen is a wonderful Doctor. Very caring, listen to your concerns and genuinely cares. He did my septum repair and I’m doing fantastic. He is also going to be doing my daughter’s tonsils surgery which he is totally out of network. This how much I would put the care of my child in his hands during surgery. That’s how well I trust him. Thank you Dr. Hensen for all you have done! To fix my nose, now your going to fix my daughter all up.
    Crystal Spicer — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Hensen, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Hensen, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hensen to family and friends

    Dr. Hensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Hensen, DO.

    About Dr. Eric Hensen, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891864666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Hensen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hensen has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Hensen, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.