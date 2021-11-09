Dr. Eric Hick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Hick, DO
Dr. Eric Hick, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Hick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hick's Office Locations
-
1
Compunet Clinical Laboratories LLC3737 Southern Blvd Ste 4200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-1489
-
2
Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 294-1489
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hick?
I HAVE SAW HIM FOR MANY YEARS AND I DONT THINK THRES NO ONE LIKE HIM I HAVE ALWAYS HAD GREAT SERVICE WITH HIM VERY SMART AND CARES VERY MUCH I DONT WANT TO GO TO NO ONE ELSE HE WAS GREAT WITH ME FOR MANY YEARS GREAT PERSON AS WELL AS A VERY SMART GREAT DOCTOR HARD TO FIND ONE LIKE HIM I DROVE A HOUR TO SEE HIM FOR MANY YEARS AND ENDED UP MOVING SO I COULD BE CLOSER TO HIM AND OTHER DOCTORS OF MINE
About Dr. Eric Hick, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346236353
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hick works at
Dr. Hick has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.