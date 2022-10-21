Dr. Eric Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Hill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (469) 713-5052
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.7620 Ne Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-2693
Fort Worth10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 280, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 380-7176
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Hill performed my routine colonoscopy screening. He was thorough, informative, unrushed, covered everything with me, and gave me opportunity to ask questions and/or share concerns pre-procedure. I felt very much at ease. Procedure went well and no complications during or afterwards of procedure. Post procedure consultation was also unrushed, informative, and clear discharge instructions given. I find Dr. Hill extremely competent, professional, and personable.
About Dr. Eric Hill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University College of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.