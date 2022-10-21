See All Gastroenterologists in North Richland Hills, TX
Dr. Eric Hill, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (164)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Hill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Hill works at North Texas Endoscopy Centers in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center
    7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 713-5052
  2. 2
    Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.
    7620 Ne Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 284-2693
  3. 3
    Fort Worth
    10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 280, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 380-7176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Constipation
Diarrhea
Gastritis

Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Hill performed my routine colonoscopy screening. He was thorough, informative, unrushed, covered everything with me, and gave me opportunity to ask questions and/or share concerns pre-procedure. I felt very much at ease. Procedure went well and no complications during or afterwards of procedure. Post procedure consultation was also unrushed, informative, and clear discharge instructions given. I find Dr. Hill extremely competent, professional, and personable.
    Donna Thornton — Oct 21, 2022
    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689791980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University College of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
