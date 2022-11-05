Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD
Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institution950 N Avalon Way, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 605-0960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
It is a busy office with a lot of staff each providing a specific job. Each person was courteous and explained what to expect and their goal. Very organized. Dr Hirsch presents the facts and opinions, we BOTH created the best action plan to meet my needs and fit my schedule.
About Dr. Eric Hirsch, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.