Dr. Eric Hisaka, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Hisaka, MD
Dr. Eric Hisaka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hisaka works at
Dr. Hisaka's Office Locations
Eric T. Hisaka M.d. Inc.5720 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (510) 483-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Hisaka, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hosp Rsch Instr
- University Of Southern California
- Univ Of Ca
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery

Dr. Hisaka speaks Japanese.
