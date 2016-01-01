Dr. Eric Hockstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hockstad, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Hockstad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Hockstad works at
Locations
-
1
Clinic10787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Mid America Cardiology3901 Rainbow Blvd # G600, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9600
-
3
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Mid-america Cardiology University of Kansas Ho1530 N Church Rd, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (913) 588-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hockstad?
About Dr. Eric Hockstad, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053364265
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hockstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hockstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hockstad works at
Dr. Hockstad has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.