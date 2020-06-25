Dr. Eric Hofmeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hofmeister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Hofmeister, MD
Dr. Eric Hofmeister, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego
Dr. Hofmeister works at
Dr. Hofmeister's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group955 Lane Ave Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 421-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I’ve ever had
About Dr. Eric Hofmeister, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1093785206
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- National Naval Med Center
- Hand Surgery
