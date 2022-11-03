See All General Dentists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS

Dentistry
Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Holthaus works at Metro Dentalcare - Minneapolis - Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Metro Dentalcare Downtown Minneapolis
    825 Nicollet Mall Ste 1025, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 517-3930

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Air Abrasion
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Air Abrasion

Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Air Abrasion Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dentures
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Nu Radiance® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr Holthaus and Lily were very kind and helpful! Highly recommend.
    Emily Holthaus — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    English
    1124684725
    • 1124684725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Holthaus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holthaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holthaus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holthaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holthaus works at Metro Dentalcare - Minneapolis - Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Holthaus’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Holthaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holthaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holthaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holthaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

