Overview of Dr. Eric Holtrop, MD

Dr. Eric Holtrop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holtrop works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.